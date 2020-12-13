Coca-Cola donates ventilators

KARACHI: The Coca-Cola Export Corporation (TCCEC) stepped forward to donate 37 essentially required portable ventilators to the government of Punjab to help save critical human lives, a statement said on Saturday.

The donation was received by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during a special ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.

Top officials from Coca-Cola presented the donation on behalf of the company, including Fahad Ashraf, vice president and general manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan region accompanied by Dr Faisal Hashmi, head of external affairs for Pakistan and Afghanistan region in the presence of other officials from the Punjab government’s side.

The chief minister appreciated the thoughtful support extended by the Coca-Cola Pakistan and thanked Fahad Ashraf and Dr Faisal Hashmi for making it happen.