Pak Navy, ANF recover huge cache of drugs

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: In a joint operation, Pakistan Navy (PN) along with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) apprehended 200 Kg of Ice and 99 Kg of Crystal off Jiwani, Baluchistan. About Rs 1.8 billion drugs were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for legal proceedings. Successful execution of joint anti-narcotics operation shows Pakistan Navy’s resolve to counter illegal activities in the maritime zones and promote maritime security in the region.