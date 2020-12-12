Nacta issues threat alert for PDM Lahore rally

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Friday issued a threat alert for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore on Dec 13, warning that the participants, especially the political leaders, could be attacked.

According to the alert, addressed to the Punjab home secretary, provincial police chief and Pak Rangers Punjab director general, attacks on the PDM leadership could be carried out in the next few days and the top-tier leadership of the opposition alliance could be assassinated to create security situation in the country. The letter stresses extreme vigilance and heightened security measures for the PDM gathering and the political leadership.

The letter said a meeting of the terror outfits was held across the western border of the country recently to plan an attack on the opposition leadership during the Lahore rally.

A similar alert was also issued by the Lahore police on Dec 8 for the PDM public gathering on Dec 13, warning that terrorists could target PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and other top political leadership of the opposition parties.