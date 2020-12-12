Fog, technical hitches hit planes take-off

LAHORE: Several flights were delayed at Lahore Airport due to technical reasons while 8 flights were canceled due to fog, according to sources.

Due to fog and technical problems, PIA flight to Karachi 307, flight to Sharjah Blue Air 412, flight WY 344 to Muscat, flight 521 of Surin Airlines to Karachi, flight Blue Air 410 to Dubai, PIA flight 306 from Karachi, Blue Airlines flight 411 from Dubai and Sareen Airlines flight 520 from Karachi were canceled, the sources said. Due to technical reasons, Qatar Airways flight to Doha 621 was delayed by 45 minutes while the flight of Etihad Airways to Abu Dhabi 242 was delayed by 40 minutes and the flight of Turkish Airways to Istanbul was also delayed. Flight 715 was delayed by 40 minutes.