Five terror suspects remanded

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court Friday granted 14-day physical remand of five alleged members of a terrorist network reportedly sponsored by the Indian’s agency RAW that had tasked them with carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials produced the suspected terrorists before the court seeking their physical remand for investigations. The court accepted the plea and handed them over to CTD on 14-day physical remand. The accused included Abdul Rehman, Samarqand (network leaders), facilitators Imran, Wazir Gul and Asmatullah. The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the counter-terrorism wing of Pakistan's intelligence agency in a joint intelligence-based operation had arrested the accused from at Shahdara on December 9. The CTD said the accused had planned to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) in front of the Peoples House gate of the Civil Secretariat.