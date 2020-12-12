Capital police book man for instigating army officials

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have registered a criminal case against a person identified as Ahmad Waqas Goraya for instigating army officials against the armed forces through his tweeter account.

A first information report (FIR), bearing number 751/20, has been lodged against Ahmad under Section 131 PPC on the complaint of Imtiaz Khan, son of Muhammad Yousaf Khan, a son of an army official, indicating that the accused instigated army personnel against the armed forces that hurt him as a patriot. The complainant requested the police to take legal action against the accused. “Those army personnel who believe in supremacy of the Constitution of Pakistan, send the names and identification of the military officers involved in unconstitutional as well as inhuman offences within the forces. We are compiling the list of those officers in a secure channel in which the army personnel could share the list. The identity of people sharing such cases would be kept secret to save them from any risk or hazard,” said a tweet. The police, taking notice on the unlawful act of the accused, initiated investigation to hunt the accused down. SP (Rural) Mohammad Farooq, when contacted by this correspondent to verify the case, confirmed the report, saying that the police have taken up the case and started an inquiry against the accused.