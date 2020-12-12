close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

Case against restaurant offering food to Maryam

National

December 12, 2020

LAHORE: The Gowalmandi police have registered a case against a restaurant offering food to Maryam Nawaz and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

The case has been registered for floating COVID-19 SOPs. Maryam along with PML-N leaders had eaten traditional food at the end of her political activity throughout the city on Thursday. She afterwards took to social media to highlight her food at the famous restaurant.

Two days earlier, the Lahore police also booked DJ Butt supposed to provide sound system to a PDM Jalsa on December 13. More cases against PML-N workers and leaders were registered in various police stations of Lahore on Friday.

