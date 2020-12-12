PPP yet to finalise CEC meeting date

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party is yet to decide about the date of holding a Central Executive Committee meeting.

At the moment, there are two options under discussion. Some part members want a CEC meeting in third week of December while others say it should be held on Dec 26, a day prior to the martyrdom day of Benazir Bhutto. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take the CEC into confidence about the PDM decisions and the party would take future line after discussion.

Majority leaders are of the view that a joint meeting the party’s federal council and CEC should be convened on Dec 26 to make decisions public during a PDM rally in Larkana on Dec 27.