Growers demand Centre, Sindh to stop importing tomatoes, onions

SUKKUR: The growers of Umerkot staged a protest on Friday and demanded Sindh and federal governments to stop importing tomatoes and onions from Iran and Afghanistan, as the local crops have already reached the markets.
The protesters have been carrying banners and placards regarding their issues and grievances.