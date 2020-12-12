PIA’s quick transportation facility for passengers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The PIA has arranged transportation of Pakistanis on short notice from Bangkok, a PIA spokesperson said Friday.
“PIA flight PK 895 from Bangkok is bringing back nearly 50 Pakistanis who were deported from Bangkok due to overstay or visa expiration. The flight PK 895 is expected to arrive at Islamabad Friday evening,” said the spokesperson.