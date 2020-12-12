ISLAMABAD: Virgin Atlantic’s first flight to Pakistan landed at the New Islamabad International Airport on Friday.

“Virgin Atlantic’s inaugural flight lands in Islamabad,” wrote Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistani Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari on Twitter. “Great new step for our United Kingdom and European Union-based diaspora. Pakistan is more connected and open for travel and tourism today than it has been in decades.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Turner said there was no British carrier flying to Pakistan 18 months ago and "now we have over 20 direct flights a week". "This is a sign of real confidence in Pakistan," he continued. "Our 1.6 billion British-Pakistanis are the heart of our dosti. They will now have more options to visit loved ones, build ties and boost trade. This will be good for tourism and business."

"When I arrived in Pakistan, you asked me to help change perceptions. A year on, despite the difficulties of COVID-19, we have changed travel advice, seen the return of England cricket to Pakistan, and now British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are flying direct." "Kyun ke mushkil waqt mein dost hi dost ko agay le kar jata hai [Because friends uplift each other in difficult times]," said the British official. "Pakistan-UK dosti zindabad!"