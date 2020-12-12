Corona claims 50 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded at 44,582 as 3,047 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Fifty corona patients, 47 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three in their respective homes or isolation facilities, died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. It added that out of the total 50 deaths during last 24 hours, 28 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, while 366 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan (67 percent), ICT (51 percent), Peshawar (40 percent) and Lahore (35 percent).

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT (60 percent), Multan (50 percent), Peshawar (60 percent) and Rawalpindi (56 percent).

Some 42,596 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,703 in Sindh, 16,645 in Punjab, 5,063 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,629 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 358 in Balochistan, 410 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 788 in AJK.

Around 379,092 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 432,327 cases were detected so far, including 7,578 in AJK, 17,650 in Balochistan, 4,770 in GB, 34,014 in ICT, 51,172 in KP, 125,897 in Punjab and 191,246 in Sindh.

As many as 8,653 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,109 in Sindh, 3,284 in Punjab, 1,450 in KP, 353 in ICT, 173 in Balochistan, 98 in GB and 186 in AJK.

The National COVID-19 positivity ratio on Friday was recorded 7.15 percent where 2,538 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi, which was 18.43 percent, followed by Mirpur 14.29 percent and Peshawar 11.68 percent. The positivity ratio in AJK was 7.74 percent, Balochistan 12.85 percent, GB 1.22 percent, ICT 4.81 percent, KP 8.1 percent, Punjab 3.89 percent and Sindh 12.27 percent.