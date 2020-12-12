Indian fake news racket: Pakistan seeks EU, UN, UNHCR probe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday called upon the EU Parliament, the United Nations and the UNHCR to begin a credible investigation into the manipulation of the EU Parliament and its legislative process by fake media organisations involved in anti-Pakistan propaganda under a fully funded disinformation and influence operation, run by India.

EU authorities have also been asked to take notice and not let their legal institutions and frameworks be abused in such a blatant manner. The Brussels-based EU DisinfoLab points to a 15-year-long operation to spread lies about Pakistan with the help of more than 750 fake media outlets, reporting in 119 states. Besides, more than 550 domain names were registered under the operation to create a web of platforms that propagated fake news. The Indian news platform ANI played a key role in spreading the fake news created through the operation in India and around the world.

Pakistan says it will take all necessary action to protect its interests and asked the United Nations to de-list the fake NGOs. However, there is criticism at home as to why Pakistani intelligence and the Foreign Office have been unaware of such a serious crime at such a massive scale for the last 15 years. If it had not been for EU DisinfoLab, Pakistan would have continued to be hit internationally by India. “You have all heard the details of India’s propaganda and influence operation against Pakistan. Today, India is manipulating and misusing the international system for its nefarious designs to promote anti-Pakistan sentiment on an international level”, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who addressed a hurriedly- called press conference together with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Moeed Yusuf, regarding a report released earlier this week.

“Pakistan calls on the United Nations and the UNHRC to immediately begin an investigation and de-list the 10 fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan. We also call on the United Nations to create processes that ensure that the international system is not manipulated through such influence operations,” said Qureshi.

He also called on international news agencies especially Reuters to reconsider their existing partnership with the ANI news agency – now proven to be pushing fake news from two fake Indian created websites repeatedly. “The truth cannot be hidden for long. The scope and extent of India’s operations against Pakistan under their hybrid war is now apparent for the world to see. Pakistan will take all necessary action to protect its interests. Once again, we warn the world to take heed of the RSS-BJP regime’s agenda which threatens regional peace and continues to manipulate the international system for its nefarious designs,” he added.

Pointing out the hybrid war India is fighting against Pakistan, the foreign minister said, “The Indian network is working to consolidate more power and improve the image of India and damage the reputation of rival countries so that it can ultimately garner more support for itself from the international community.” Qureshi once again asked world capitals to take note of the work of RSS-BJP against Pakistan. “Pakistan has been informing the world about India’s activities for a long time. The country also launched a full-fledged campaign against Pakistan with regards to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” he added.

Moeed Yusuf added that it was clear that India had turned into a mafia and notice should be taken by the UN and the EU that by using their names, India had breached international laws. “Pakistan will pursue a proactive policy against the propaganda and we will convey our narrative and stance to every possible forum. Our paradigm is based on economic security and peace while India is pursuing an agenda to hinder Pakistan’s development. All such hybrid war tactics by India will be foiled”, he said.