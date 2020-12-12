close
December 12, 2020
December 12, 2020

PIA’s quick transportation facility for passengers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

LAHORE: The PIA has arranged transportation of Pakistanis on short notice from Bangkok, a PIA spokesperson said Friday. “PIA flight PK 895 from Bangkok is bringing back nearly 50 Pakistanis who were deported from Bangkok due to overstay or visa expiration. The flight PK 895 is expected to arrive at Islamabad Friday evening,” said the spokesperson.

