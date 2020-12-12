Beware of Afghan peace spoilers, Pakistan tells UNGA

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has commended fresh progress in the ongoing talks in Doha aimed at ending the Afghan conflict, but warned against ploys to undermine efforts for a peaceful settlement in the war-torn country.

“Spoilers from within or without must not be allowed to subvert the success of these negotiations and prevent a comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan,” Ambassador Munir Akram told the UN General Assembly Thursday.

“The machinations of such spoilers must be defeated,” he said during a debate on the situation in Afghanistan. Expressing concern at rising violence in Afghanistan, Akram said Pakistan shares the international community’s determination not to allow Afghan soil to be used by Al-Qaeda, IS/Da’esh or any other groups. “Terrorism has had a devastating impact on Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries,” the Pakistan envoy said. At the outset, he said Pakistan and Afghanistan are linked by unbreakable bonds and their destinies are intertwined. “Pakistan has shared Afghanistan’s trials and tribulations and hopes to share its joy when peace is established. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan is indispensable for peace and stability in the region.” He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently maintained that the conflict in Afghanistan can be ended, not by military force but through a political settlement involving the full spectrum of Afghanistan’s political landscape. “We are gratified that this now reflects the international consensus to help turn this consensus into reality”, he said. With the intra-Afghan talks in Doha rekindling hopes for peace, the Pakistani envoy said it is time for Afghan leaders to seize this historic opportunity and work towards an inclusive and comprehensive settlement, without outside influence or interference. “Pakistan has walked with the international community and our Afghan brothers and sisters on the path to peace, encouraging reduction in violence and urging dialogue.”

“The commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations is the outcome of our combined efforts,” he said. “Afghans must be the masters of their destiny and decide their own future, without outside influence or interference. Pakistan will continue to support the Intra-Afghan negotiations and look forward to an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.” Ambassador Akram also said that bilateral interaction between Islamabad and Kabul has intensified, citing the recent exchange of visits at the top level. To foster and sustain peace, he said, Afghanistan will continue generous international economic support.