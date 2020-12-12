Traders vent anger on govt

LAHORE: All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajaran General Secretary Naeem Mir has said the government has not even met the standards of ‘selectors’. How long will the ‘selectors’ bear the burden of this useless government?

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Friday, he requested the ‘selectors’ to run this government, heal the traders miseries and put ointment on their wounds. He said traders will not sit peacefully until the end of this government. He said the government gave nothing but frustrations to traders. The government has broken its promise and lost its credibility.

He said the government received millions of dollars from the outside world but did not provide financial assistance to affected traders, as a result of which small traders are forced to close their businesses and look for jobs. Traders voiced the same issue two and a half years ago that the PDM is raising now. Now traders and the PDM are on the same page, so traders will enthusiastically participate in the Lahore public meeting. He said getting rid of the government is a national duty.

He said traders are not afraid of jails. The PTI government destroyed a running economy. The government has imposed heavy fines on traders, registered cases and sent them to jails but inflation has not come down. He said the government continued to issue FBR notices and the provincial government continued to crack down on traders. The district governments continue to evict traders from commercial government property. But all of these efforts failed to deliver.

Mir said the government has been arresting traders for two and a half years, but traders will now offend the frivolous government. On this occasion, traders also chanted slogans of Go Imran Go.