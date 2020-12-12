SU plans to take exams online

SUKKUR: The University of Sindh on Friday chalked out a two-month comprehensive plan in a bid to compensate the academic losses due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The plan was presented in an online meeting of the deans of various faculties and members of admissions’ technical committee, and was chaired by the vice-chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat. According to a two-month short plan and to the point strategy, the online classes of 2nd semester of all the batches at the Sindh University, Jamshoro, and its constituent campuses would continue by January 22, 2021, while the daily timings for the classes would be increased significantly so as to complete the relevant syllabus. The committee unanimously agreed that the second semester examinations would be conducted online on the pattern of previous oral tests, whereas the exams would be taken from January 25 to February 12, 2021. The house also decided to commence the classes of the new academic year 2021 from February 15, while it unanimously extended the date for submission of online admission forms for the upcoming session by December 18, 2020 for the facility of the aspirants, who wanted to seek enrollments to various bachelor and masters degree programs at the varsity.