Official suspended

DAGGAR: The Food Department here on Friday suspended the District Food Officer on the charges of selling the wheat in the open market, official sources said. The sources said that a truck loaded with 300 sacks of wheat was being taken to the Swat district to sell the grains in the open market. Director Food Department, Mohammad Zubair dispatched a team which confirmed that the truck was loaded with wheat from the government depot and was being taken to Swat.