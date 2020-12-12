close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
Official suspended

National

DAGGAR: The Food Department here on Friday suspended the District Food Officer on the charges of selling the wheat in the open market, official sources said. The sources said that a truck loaded with 300 sacks of wheat was being taken to the Swat district to sell the grains in the open market. Director Food Department, Mohammad Zubair dispatched a team which confirmed that the truck was loaded with wheat from the government depot and was being taken to Swat.

