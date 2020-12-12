12 MPs from KP submit resignations

BANNU: PESHAWAR: Four MNAs and two MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa submitted their resignations to the party’s provincial President Amir Muqam. While, JUI_F MPs from Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan have submitted their resignations to party head Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

Following the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision and on the directives of party supreme leader, Mian Nawaz Sharif, four MNAs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Dr Ibadullah, Malik Sajjad and Tahira Bukhari have handed resignations to PML-N KP President Amir Muqam. A former deputy speaker of the National Assembly and MNA from Hazara, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, was the first to submit resignation.

He was followed by Amir Muqam’s brother Dr Ibadullah from Shangla, Malik Sajjad and a woman member, Tahira Bukhari.The two MPAs Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha from Abbottabad and woman MPA Sobia Shahid have also submitted resignations, confirmed the party provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan.

He said all the lawmakers were ready to resign as per the party chief directives.Meanwhile, the lawmakers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) belonging to Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan have submitted their resignations to party head Maulana Fazlur Rahman. Talking to reporters, Member National Assembly Zahid Akram Khan Durrani, son of former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani, said that the party lawmakers had submitted the resignations as per the call of the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to exert pressure on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the people were fed up with the government as it has exposed them to record inflation and unemployment. He said the government had failed to provide any relief to the people. The JUI leader said the struggle launched under the banner of the PDM would continue till the ouster of the PTI rulers, who have reneged on all pledges. Zahid Durrani said the public meetings being held under the banner of the PDM had unnerved the rulers. He added the Lahore rally would be held at all cost and it would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the ruling junta.

In a related development, Pakistan People’s Party Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Karim Kundi sent his resignation to party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, becoming the only lawmaker of PPP in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, to do so .