Fazlur Rehman seeks status of province for tribal districts

KOHAT: Demanding the status of a separate province for the merged areas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman alleged on Friday that the government merged the former tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under pressure from the United States (US).

“If granting provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan can be discussed, why not the ex-Fata, which has more population than GB,” he said while addressing a public gathering at Abbas Chowk in Darra Adamkhel.

He said that the issue of the merger was not discussed in the Parliament. “The government is taking such steps to alienate its own people,” he remarked. He alleged that the government did a great injustice to the tribal people by merging the former tribal areas into KP.

He maintained that the government should have established hospitals and schools in the former tribal areas before the merger. He maintained that the JUI did not accept the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming that the Imran Khan-led party had stolen the public mandate.

The Maulana said that the tribal people struggled against the British Raj and they would launch efforts to send this government packing. He said that peace could not be restored to the country if there was no Sharia rule. He said that this government had violated the sanctity of the Constitution.

The JUI leader said that they would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). “We will not accept any law which is against the Holy Quran and Sunnah,” he vowed. He maintained that the government would not be allowed to recognize Israel. He added that the Parliament was being used to make wrong decisions.