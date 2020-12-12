‘Govt should save railways’

MULTAN: Railways Workers Union secretary general Iqbal Shad has demanded the government take immediate steps to save the department. Talking here on Friday, he urged the government to prevent the technical misuse of railways goods coaches or the department would have to face loss to the tune of millions of rupees in the coming months. Iqbal Shad said Karachi and Lahore contractors of eight wheeler Railway Goods Luggage Van in Rawalpindi were allegedly carrying out overloading by booking thousands of kilograms of goods which was increasing the risk of breakage of suspension strap shackles and booster coil springs.