Sat Dec 12, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 12, 2020

Drug sellers to face expulsion from Dir villages

TIMERGARA: Ghaara Youth Organization, a youth welfare body in four villages in Balambat and Timergara, on Friday announced to expel those residents from their villages who were found involved in selling of drugs.

The decision was made during a meeting of the organization held at Malikabad at Balambat here. Dozen of the members of the organization from Malikabad, Kandaro, Khaima and Andheri were present on the occasion.

