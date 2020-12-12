Opposition promoting graft agenda: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition is promoting the sole agenda of saving its corruption. In a statement, the chief minister said the opposition leaders had proved that they were totally unconcerned about the safety of the general public in the corona pandemic. The opposition is doing politics at the cost of the lives of the people, he said. They are causing to spread coronavirus through meetings and this shows their insincerity; he said and stressed that putting the lives of the people at stake was no politics.

Buzdar emphasised that getting an NRO was the actual destination of PDM but they should remember that they would not get it from PM Imran Khan. The desires of the opposition will not be fulfilled and the government will complete its term.