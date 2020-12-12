Five terror suspects remanded

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court Friday granted 14-day physical remand of five alleged members of a terrorist network reportedly sponsored by the Indianâ€™s agency RAW that had tasked them with carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The CTD officials produced the terrorists before the court seeking their physical remand for investigations. The court accepted the plea and handed them over to CTD on 14-day physical remand. The accused included Abdul Rehman, Samarqand (network leaders), facilitators Imran, Wazir Gul and Asmatullah.

The Punjab CTD along with the counter-terrorism wing of an intelligence agency in a joint intelligence-based operation had arrested the accused from at Shahdara on December 9. The CTD said the accused had planned to detonate an IED in front of the Peoples House gate of the Civil Secretariat. They were also tasked with blasting a bomb in Lahore. Grenades, pistols, sketches of Civil Secretariat and LHC, fake Pak identity cards, Afghan identity documents, mobile phones containing videos and photos, and Pak and Afghan currencies were also seized.