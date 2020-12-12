India records 30,000 corona cases a day second time

NEW DELHI: India recorded less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number of recoveries rose to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death count rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. India had recorded a daily rise of 26,567 cases on December 8, PTI reported.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834 on Friday, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.84 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

The active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to decline with the number of people under treatment sliding to 10,299 on Friday, while the infection count inched toward the eight lakh mark.

The state added 1,235 fresh infections and 17 more deaths, taking the infection tally to 796,475 and the toll to 11,870, a health department bulletin said. As many as 1,311 people got cured of the contagion with the total recoveries climbing to 774,306.