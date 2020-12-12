Protest against war crimes

Islamabad : Civil society activists and students have condemned the unlawful killing of as many as 39 people in Afghan by Australian elite soldiers.

In a demonstration held at National Press Club, the protestors said that the act was a serious war crime. Holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Australian Army, the protestors asked international community to take action against this brutal step. They said the official apology that the Australian army and the government have tendered is not enough.

“The Australian forces completely violated the Geneva Convention due to which they should be penalized under international war laws,” they demanded adding that the Australian army should be removed from the NATO forces alliance.

The Geneva Conventions comprise four treaties, and three additional protocols, that establish the standards of international law for humanitarian treatment in war.

In the aftermath of the World War-II, the Geneva Convention was signed that established the standards of international law for humanitarian treatment in war. In the treaty the basic rights of wartime prisoners for civilians and military personnel, established protections for the wounded and sick, and established protections for the civilians in and around a war-zone.

The protestors said that the Australian forces thoroughly ignored this historical treaty and killed number of innocent Afghans that was not only illegal but unethical.

They alleged that some patrol commanders, who were treated as demigods, required junior soldiers to shoot innocent people to fulfil their heinous wishes and illegal interests through such bloodshed.

They demanded that the Australian senior office bearers including Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff should step down. They said the Australian government should give 1 million dollars to the families who lost their loved ones as compensation.

“The United Nation should pass a resolution against brutal act of the Australia and all other international human rights organizations should raise voice respectively against the killing,” they suggested.