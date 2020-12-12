TME 500 teachers recognised as MIE experts

Islamabad : The Millennium Education (TME), Pakistan sets new record - 500 Teachers are recognized as Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) Experts 2020-2021, says a press release.

The Millennium Education is devoted to ensuring academic excellence by the professional development of its teaching faculty through continuous training. A teacher`s continuous learning is parallel to the student`s growth and development; it is a never-ending process and considering the prevailing circumstances, familiarising the teaching faculty with new technology and 21st century teaching practices that can empower them to integrate technology in their classrooms, is the need of the hour. TME believes that learning never stops!

Teachers across the globe are striving to find new and effective ways to engage their students. Each year, Microsoft selects innovative educator experts to share ideas, try new approaches and learn from each other through a global community dedicated to improving learners` outcomes through technology. The Millennium Education 500 teachers under the leadership of Founder & Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI and with the mentorship of Tayyaba Noureen - Senior Manager Digital Inclusion, The Millennium Education have been selected as Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIEE) 2020-21. Innovative teachers have been recognized as global leaders in using technology to transform education practices.

In addition, Tayyaba Noureen, senior manager Digital Inclusion, The Millennium Education has been recognized as a Microsoft Innovative Educator Fellow (MIE Fellow) for 2020-2021 for inspiring and making such a large number of educators a part of this global community. Recognition of Microsoft Innovative Educator Fellow is awarded to a few selected Microsoft Educator Community Members on demonstrating leadership and excellence during the MIE Expert program.

The Millennium Education, Pakistan will continue to ensure the capacity building of its teachers in the future as well. The engagement of teachers in such programs will enable them to grow professionally, and develop the knowledge and skills required for addressing the unforeseen learning challenges.