Webinar on reporting of rape incidents held

Islamabad : Cases of rape of a woman and girls are addressed more than that of boys in madrassas. The reporting of a rape incident comes in a huge spotlight and then very few follow-ups appear.

These views were expressed by the Chairperson of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Zohra Yusuf at a webinar on the topic of ‘Will the media start reporting rape?’ jointly organised by Uks Research, Resource and Publication Centre Islamabad and WACC Global to observe International Human Rights Day on Thursday.

The virtual event was joined by renowned journalists, media practitioners, and human rights activists. The purpose of the webinar was to have a debate with participants on the mismatch of the media’s reporting on rape cases with the actual rape incidents happening.

Anchoring the webinar Executive Director of Uks research Tasneem Ahmar drew a quick comparison between the rape reporting statistics by sharing Uks’s work on reporting rape incidents with the audience and shared that the language used regarding these incidents was worth a second glance.