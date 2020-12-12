Moviegoers hope entertainment at low rates

Islamabad : The moviegoers hoped that a drive-in cinema that is going to be launched on 11th of next month would not only be a new fun provider during the pandemic but would also ensure the entertainment at comparatively low rates.

Yaqoob Malik, a local resident, said: “I like the concept of drive-ins as a way to phase in getting back to normal. The drive-in cinema is uniquely suited to thrive while most multiplexes stay closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

In a bid to provide a recreational activity to the residents during the times of the coronavirus pandemic, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to open up a drive-in cinema at Parade Ground, Shakarparian.

The details provided by the civic authority showed that the drive-in cinema would consist of a large outdoor movie screen, a projection booth and a large parking area for automobiles. The cars' radios will function as speakers for the movie's audio. The people will watch movies from the privacy and comfort of their cars within an enclosed area.

Shahid Abbas, a resident, said “The local administration should ensure that the people are provided with this entertainment facility at comparatively low prices. It will definitely increase their interest and make this initiative a success.”

He said: “The people want to have some kind of recreational activity in a safe environment and drive-in cinema can effectively serve this purpose.”