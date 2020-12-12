Girl foils plan of kidnappers

Rawalpindi : A teenage girl Friday foiled the plan of her kidnappers by making hue and cry at the court of Area Magistrate, where she had been brought to record her statement in favour of one of the kidnappers that she had eloped with him with her own free will and was not kidnapped at all.

Around a couple of weeks ago, three men kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from Dhalla village on Adiala Road. On the complaint of Muhammad Munir, father of the girl, Saddar Barooni Police Station registered a case under Section of 365-A against, Zeeshan, Umar, and Shafqat for allegedly kidnapping the young girl on November 30, 2020. The kidnappers took the girl to some unknown area and kept her in their custody for 12 days.

In the meantime, the kidnappers took the girl into confidence to give a statement in the court that she wanted to marry Zeeshan and had eloped with him with her own free will. The young, but intelligent girl expressed her willingness to toe their line, but on Friday, when she was brought to the Area Magistrate Court, she started crying loudly panicking her captors. The kidnappers ran from Judicial Complex, Rawalpindi after finding themselves in trouble.

Police and lawyers took the girl into their custody and immediately called Kutchery Chowki In-Charge Mazhar Hussain for further investigation. Police called the family members of the young girl.

The affected girl told ‘The News’ that three boys kidnapped her at gunpoint from just outside her house. “They took me to an unknown place where I remained in their custody. They forcefully insisted me to give a statement in their favour. So I agreed to their plan, but made up my mind to run away from them as soon as the opportunity arises,” she added.

Senior lawyer Chaudhry Noor Khan said that the girl will be presented before the court to record her statement today (Saturday).