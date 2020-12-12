13 more die of COVID

Rawalpindi : Another 13 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 823 while 414 new patients were confirmed positive for the disease from the region taking tally to 44,714.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the number of active cases from the twin cities is on a continuous rise as in the last one week, nearly 500 active cases have been added to the existing pool of patients taking the total number of alive cases of coronavirus to 7,540.

As many as five patients belonging to the federal capital died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 353 while the virus claimed as many as eight lives from Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the district to 470.

From ICT, another 319 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 34,014 of which 27,205 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT has got to 6,456 on Friday that was 5,874 one week back, on December 5.

From Rawalpindi district, another 95 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,700 of which 9,146 have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment.

According to the District Health Department Rawalpindi, a total of 62 patients was undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district on Friday while 1,022 confirmed patients of the illness have been in isolation at their homes.