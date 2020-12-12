Margot Robbie lights up the screen in Dreamland

FILM OF THE WEEK: DREAMLAND

Doomed lovers go on the run in Dreamland, an overly familiar tale of lust in the dust that owes some of its stylistic choices and hopeful romanticism to Terrence Malick’s Oscar-winning 1978 drama Days Of Heaven.

The sun beats down relentlessly on director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s second picture, reducing the American dreams of Depression-era settlers to withered husks as drought and a series of devastating storms parch the farmlands of Texas.

Seeds of hope seldom take root and any brave souls that remain place their faith in the words of the Lord and generous glugs of a liquor bottle.

Screenwriter Nicolaas Zwart uses the faded pastoral idyll as a weather-beaten backdrop to a meeting between a teenage boy, who has been starved of paternal affection, and a fugitive female bank robber with a rap sheet akin to Bonnie and Clyde.

Embers of desire ignite in the picture’s languid second half, which is dominated by a prolonged shower scene that operates effectively as a demonstration video on water wastage.

Two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie discharges her undeniable star power, almost convincing us that she has feelings for Finn Cole’s infatuated youth when neither the script nor Joris-Peyrafitte’s direction convincingly back up her teary-eyed outpourings.

Dreamland lights up every time Robbie limps on screen, contradicting the narrator’s assertion that Eugene is the emotional lynchpin of her oral history. The 98-minute running time feels markedly longer but when the narrative does shift into second gear, an inevitable resolution is hurried.

SUPERINTELLIGENCE

You don’t require superintelligence to spot a worrying trend in Melissa McCarthy’s career since her 2011 breakthrough in Bridesmaids, which snagged her a richly deserved Oscar nomination. Her least successful roles in Tammy, The Boss and Life Of The Party are all directed by her husband Ben Falcone and co-written by the happy couple.

Vanity projects are her least attractive work, supplanting laughter with yawns. Falcone is back behind the camera for Superintelligence, a high-concept yarn penned by Steve Mallory, which rests the fate of the world in the hands of McCarthy’s bland, nondescript everywoman.

It’s the funniest of the conjugal collaborations and boasts touching moments when the leading lady demonstrates her teary-eyed dramatic range with aplomb. However, the bar has been set incredibly low and even the most gifted limbo dancer would strain to shimmy under it.

Mallory peppers his script with pop culture references to 1980s and 1990s films and TV series including Knight Rider, Law & Order and WarGames. Each punchline lands with a smile but he evidently doesn’t trust us to giggle in the right places because characters insist on explaining gags ad nauseum.

The only time we aren’t treated like simpletons — a vocal cameo by Octavia Spencer — elicits the warmest reaction.

Superintelligence relies heavily on McCarthy’s gifts as a physical comedian and for once, Falcone’s direction doesn’t snuff out her brilliance. Gently simmering on-screen chemistry with Cannavale depends more on natural rapport between co-stars than anything explicit in the script.

Corden is granted excessive screen time as the wish-granting AI — “I’m not a genie in a Disney movie!” — at the expense of a talented supporting cast, who count their blessings if their characters have one discernible trait by the end credits.

SONGBIRD

There is a perverse pleasure in watching director Adam Mason’s dystopian thriller as the NHS begins administering the large-scale vaccination programme to protect against Covid-19. Songbird is a breathless tour of 2024 Los Angeles under martial law, which is in the grip of an airborne strain of coronavirus.

The fortunate few with immunity wear yellow medical bracelets encoded with personal data, which allow safe passage through manned checkpoints. The Munies, as they are known, are revered and reviled in equal measure, impervious to an invisible assassin that can kill in under 48 hours. “We’re not human anymore. We’re gods!” bellows one.

Mason’s script, co-written by Simon Boyes, neglects to answer fundamental questions about the logistics of survival in this nightmare scenario. Power, water supplies and broadband are seemingly uninterrupted and everyone appears to be well stocked with provisions even though roads and skies are deserted of flotillas of home delivery vehicles.

Instead, the film focuses on a disparate cross-section of hastily sketched characters, whose fates intersect on the hunt for precious yellow bracelets, which can be “acquired” on the black market for 150,000 dollars. Freedom has a six-figure price tag.

The central premise isn’t too far removed from chilling reality although the most grimly compelling aspect of the narrative — the detainees of “barbaric” Q-Zones with Let Us Out!!! graffitied on one hulking containment wall — are merely teased in newsreel footage and aerial shots. Out of sight but not out of mind, like the virus.

SPACE DOGS: RETURN TO EARTH

Director Inna Evlannikova teaches old dogs newish tricks in the third computer-animated chapter of the Space Dogs saga, which originally took flight in 2010. Bolted together in Russia then dubbed into English, Space Dogs: Return To Earth blasts off for an out of this world adventure that seldom escapes the gravitational pull of a pedestrian plot and solid, unremarkable visuals.

What the animation might lack in sophistication and realistic detail, especially when the action takes to water, it makes up for in bright, summery colours that cast a warming glow as temperatures plummet outside.

A script credited to five screenwriters trades in gentle, inoffensive humour that should appeal to very young audiences. Space Dogs: Return To Earth idles into first gear with an opening set-piece involving intergalactic ice monsters and maintains the same pace as events unfold above and below the waves.

Some of the vocal performances merge in pitch and tone though thankfully, Evlannikova’s picture is light on meaningful dialogue so there’s never any danger of a key plot point being waylaid.