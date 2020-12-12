Lord Coe confident Olympics will be given the go ahead

LONDON: World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe is confident next year’s Olympics will go ahead and believes the organisers of the event in Tokyo have a “cast-iron will” to proceed. Japan reported 2,811 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, as well as a record 555 people with serious Covid symptoms, the Kyodo news agency said.

Lord Coe, who has visited the country recently, insists he has received every indication that a modified Games will take place as planned in a post-vaccine world, having been due to happen this summer but rescheduled because of the pandemic.

“I went to Tokyo just a few weeks ago with a small team from here and I was very comforted that there’s just a real cast-iron will to deliver these Games,” said Coe. “Yeah there will probably be adaptations and changes, they talked about the simplification, but they are absolutely determined to stage these Games, so I have a pretty high level of confidence that we’ll be there. Nothing is certain in this world but I think we are working on a much firmer proposition that there will be a Games next year.”

Meanwhile, Coe offered tentative backing to UK Athletics (UKA) Chairman Nic Coward and chief executive officer Joanne Coates despite growing reports of staff unrest.

The Times this week reported that an anonymous letter backed by senior figures in the sport had been sent to UKA, questioning whether Coward and Coates had the necessary athletics experience to run the organisation. Coe insists they should be given time to turn things around, saying: “We’ve got a really powerful cohort of young athletes coming through and that’s got to be good commercially. That’s got to be good box office for us.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in (new head coach) Christian (Malcolm) to instil the coaching and create a really good environment in the team.

“I don’t think Jo and Nic have had the easiest deck of cards that they’ve inherited and that’s tough for them. They’ve had to confront some pretty big financial challenges as well. But you do have to be patient in these situations. And I do hope the sport gives them the opportunity to find their feet and pull the knitting together.”