A necessary step

This refers to the article ‘Urgent: A grand national dialogue’ (Dec 8) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The esteemed columnist has failed to identify the actual pressing reason for a grand national dialogue (GND). He has tiptoed around the subject, blaming all and sundry except the very large elephant in the room.
A GND is necessary to convince our unelected institutions to step back from interventions in elections and politics, and to move towards their constitutional roles.
Syed Haider Ali
Rawalpindi