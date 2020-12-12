close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 12, 2020

A necessary step

Newspost

 
December 12, 2020

This refers to the article ‘Urgent: A grand national dialogue’ (Dec 8) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The esteemed columnist has failed to identify the actual pressing reason for a grand national dialogue (GND). He has tiptoed around the subject, blaming all and sundry except the very large elephant in the room.

A GND is necessary to convince our unelected institutions to step back from interventions in elections and politics, and to move towards their constitutional roles.

Syed Haider Ali

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost