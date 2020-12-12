Remittances top $2bn for record 6th month: Imran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan’s economy witnessed good times as remittances crossed $2 billion for the sixth consecutive month.
“More good news as workers’ remittances continued to grow in November — remaining above US$2 billion for a record 6th consecutive month,” he said in a tweet. Khan mentioned that according to the State Bank of Pakistan, the remittances rose to $2.34 billion, which was 2.4 per cent up of the previous month and 28.4 per cent over November last year.