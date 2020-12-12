PDM’s en masse resignations ‘stunt’ bound to fail: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Shibli Faraz on Friday said the threat of en masse parliamentary resignations made by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders was nothing but a “political stunt” which was bound to fail like their previous attempts for getting an “NRO for their corruption cases”.

“It is a known fact that they [opposition alliance] are different parties and have different directions,” Faraz said, at a press conference flanked by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

He added: “And those who move in different directions can never have a single destination. If the opposition parties were serious to quit the assemblies, they should do it in an appropriate manner instead of making mere assertions. It is their last tactic, which will fail like the past ones.”

Faraz said after the Financial Action Task Force-related legislation, the 11-parties alliance “became convinced” that the present government would never give them any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)-like concession and then “all of a sudden started making noise about alleged rigging in the last general election”.

“They started gathering mobs and holding public meetings, besides uttering abusive language to create an environment to pressurise the government for fulfilment of their personal agenda,” he added.

The minister said the opposition parties had nothing to do with the common man’s welfare as they were following the single agenda of getting the NRO for their corruption, while putting the public lives at risk amid the increasing intensity of the deadly second wave of coronavirus.