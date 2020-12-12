Indian police arrest three more Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested three more Kashmiris from different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

During cordon and search operations and house raids, the Indian police arrested three people, a lawyer from Shopian, identified as Gohar Wani and one each from Tral and Budgam areas. According to the Kashmir Media Service, Wani has been booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Separately, some unknown people lobbed a grenade at an Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in the Noorbagh area of Srinagar early Friday morning.

An official was quoted by the media as having said that the grenade was lobbed on the G/61 battalion of CRPF, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, adding the area had been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, marking Human Rights Day, Pakistan has highlighted the sufferings of the people of Kashmir and Palestine living under occupation, and urged the world community to uphold their rights.

“From Palestine to IIOJK, millions of people continue to face the worst abuses of human rights daily,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in a statement commemorating the day, which is observed worldwide on December 10.

”These atrocities are well-documented and constitute flagrant violations of all international human rights,” he said, adding the international community could not remain oblivious of its political, legal and moral obligations towards the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

“As we celebrate Human Rights Day we should not forget those unfortunate people who are forced to live under subjugation even in this day and age,” Ambassador Akram said He said the coronavirus pandemic had shown that the rights to life, healthy living and development happen to be interconnected. “We will not be able to build back better unless we address systemic discrimination and inequalities that define our world.”

In line with the spirit of Universal Declaration of Human Rights Pakistan had always advocated universal respect for all human rights for all peoples, based on the principles of impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, he added.