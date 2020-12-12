Pakistan’s daily virus cases cross 3,000 for second day

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily coronavirus cases topped 3,000 for the second consecutive day on Friday, while 50 people lost their lives, as the country continues to grapple with a high test positivity ratio — 7.15 per cent — and a rising number of critical patients.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), active infections stood at 44,582 after 3,047 more people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours leading to Friday.

Of the 50 Covid patients who died, 47 were under treatment in hospital. Of the victims, 28 patients died on ventilators. The most deaths had occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Among the deaths were three doctors from Karachi. Former director general of Health (Sindh), ENT specialist Dr Abdul Sattar Korai, anaesthesiologist Dr Tahir Amin Chaudhri and paediatrician Dr Waseemuddin were confirmed by authorities to have passed away due to Covid-19 in the metropolis during the past 24 hours.

At least 3,128 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 366 of whom were on ventilators. The most ventilators were occupied in Multan 67 per cent, followed by Islamabad 51 per cent, Peshawar 40 per cent and Lahore 35 per cent.

Islamabad, meanwhile, lead in oxygen beds occupancy at 60 per cent, followed by Multan 50 per cent, Peshawar 60 per cent and Rawalpindi 56 per cent.

Regarding individual positivity ratios, Karachi’s was the highest with 18.43 per cent followed by Mirpur 14.29 per cent and Peshawar 11.68 per cent.

Pakistan’s total coronavirus infections stand at 432,327 while the death toll is 8,653. According to the NCOC’s mortality analysis, the current fatality rate was recorded 2 per cent against the global death rate of 2.25 per cent. It added that out of the total deaths, 71 per cent were males, while 76 per cent of the victims were over the age of 50. Seventy-two per cent of the overall deceased had chronic comorbidities (having other diseases prior to contracting coronavirus). The analysis highlighted that around 91 per cent of the deceased remained hospitalised where 58 per cent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator. Around 379,092 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan — 86 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients.