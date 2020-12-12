PDM to gain nothing out of Dec-13 public meeting

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Dec-13 [public meeting] would also pass and the opposition parties would gain nothing from it.

In a statement as well as a talk with a private news channel, she regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were pushing politics towards anarchy. She said these parties were causing violence in Lahore for their personal gains, in total disregard to the national interests.

Dr Firdous said “now or never” statement of the Jati Umra princess had proved false as Dec-8 had passed and nothing had happened.

The SACM said every claim of the ‘princess’ had proved fake. The government would not be shaken through public meetings or processions, she said. She said that the PDM, especially the PML-N and the PPP parties, were misleading people for fulfilling their selfish agenda.