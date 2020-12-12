Drug sellers to face expulsion from Dir villages

TIMERGARA: Ghaara Youth Organization, a youth welfare body in four villages in Balambat and Timergara, on Friday announced to expel those residents from their villages who were found involved in selling of drugs.

The decision was made during a meeting of the organisation held at Malikabad at Balambat here. Dozen of the members of the organization from Malikabad, Kandaro, Khaima and Andheri were present on the occasion.

The announcement came amid reports that some residents living in rented houses in the district headquarters were involved in selling ice, hashish and other narcotics to the youths.

It was decided in the meeting that the organization would form vigilance committees which would be responsible to inform the central organisation for further necessary action against drug peddlers.

The meeting asked the district police officer Lower Dir and the district administration to take practical steps to curb the spread of narcotics in the district.