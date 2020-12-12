KP government to set up Braille printing press

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would setup Braille printing press with an estimated cost of Rs.40.3 million to facilitate blind persons across the province.

The Braille printing press will be established at government Institute for Blind Peshawar. The Braille printers is an impact device that creates tactile dots on heavy paper, making written documents accessible to blind individuals.

Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan said that government was utilizing all available resources to ensure quality and modern education facilities to physically challenged people and make them useful members of the society. He said that government had allocated a special job quota for blind people in public sector, adding digital tools will be distributed among blind persons.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Association for Blind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appreciated the government for taking this valuable initiative for visually impaired people.