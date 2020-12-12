400 vacancies approved for revenue dept of merged districts: Qalandar Lodhi

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Friday said that 400 vacancies had been approved for the revenue department of merged tribal districts of the province.

He said that revenue staff would be provided to the merged districts and added that all the issues regarding land registration, transfers and communal lands would be made in consultation with district administration and tribe elders.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception held during his visit to Lower Orakzai, Kalaya area where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid and District Police Officer (DPO) Nisar Ahmed besides officials of the district administration and elders of the area were present on the occasion. He said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking effective measures for development of the tribal districts and added that all the decisions in this regard would be taken in consultation with respective district administration and local tribesmen.

Qalandar Lodhi said matters pertaining to frontiers in Orakzai district would be resolved through dialogue with district administration. He said that the government would continue taking measures for development of merged districts despite all odds including the Covid-19.He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in socio-economic uplift of tribal people who were defenders of the frontiers.

He said that the past rulers caused damage to erstwhile FATA areas while the incumbent government on the other hand was striving for securing rights of tribal districts’ inhabitants. He said that the government was working on a viable plan to effectively tackle price hike and in this regard a number of initiatives had been taken, the food minister added.

As part of such efforts, he added, the government had allocated special quota for the flour mills and this initiative would help ensure quality and subsidized flour to masses, adding strict action would be taken against dealers and flour millers that provide substandard flour. He added that Rs110 billion funds would be spent on health and education sectors of merged areas, annually. He said that he would advocate for resolving problems of Orakzai district at the provincial government level.

The DC also addressed on the occasion while the provincial minister was presented a traditional turban.