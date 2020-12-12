Body on human rights formed in Bajaur

KHAR: A committee was set up on Friday to check human rights violations in the Bajaur tribal district.

The chairman of the committee will be the deputy commissioner while the secretary of the committee will be the social welfare officer of the district, said a press release issued from the office of the deputy.

Other members include superintendent of police investigation (SP), Superintendent Jail Bajaur, district education officer, district health officer Malik Muzahir Shah, Haji Lali Shah of Khar and social activist Rehan Zeb Khan.