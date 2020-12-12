close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

Body on human rights formed in Bajaur

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

KHAR: A committee was set up on Friday to check human rights violations in the Bajaur tribal district.

The chairman of the committee will be the deputy commissioner while the secretary of the committee will be the social welfare officer of the district, said a press release issued from the office of the deputy.

Other members include superintendent of police investigation (SP), Superintendent Jail Bajaur, district education officer, district health officer Malik Muzahir Shah, Haji Lali Shah of Khar and social activist Rehan Zeb Khan.

Latest News

More From Peshawar