Ambre wins poll for best goal of 2020

ISLAMABAD: Ambre Ballenghien’s superb backhand strike for Belgium’s women away to New Zealand on February 1 has been chosen by International Hockey Federation (FIH) as the best goal of the Hockey Pro League in 2020, as voted by fans.

Ballenghien’s goal earned 21.09 percent of the fan vote to finish ahead of India’s Gurjant Singh (14.54 percent) and Carla Rebecchi of Argentina (14.43 percent), who finished in second and third places respectively in a ten-strong, mixed-gender shortlist that attracted votes in their thousands from all over the world.

“Well, I’m really amazed by it, and it makes me very happy, for sure! I really didn’t expect it, so yes, I am pleased because there were a lot of amazing goals, and I didn’t think mine would win the competition, so I am very happy,” 19-year old Ballenghien said.