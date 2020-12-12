Real aim to end Atletico’s unbeaten start in Madrid derby

MADRID: Real Madrid, having avoided a disastrous Champions League exit, face city rivals Atletico on Saturday looking suddenly well-equipped to ruin their unbeaten run.

Karim Benzema scored twice against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday to end any fears that Real would fail to progress to the group stage after they had started the match with their hopes in the balance.

With Sergio Ramos back to lead the defence and Benzema clinical in front of goal, Real eventually went through as group winners with a comfortable 2-0 victory meaning they will avoid many of the big guns in the last 16 draw.

Coach Zinedine Zidane, whose job has been the subject of speculation after a turbulent start to the season, seems safe for now.

Atletico, who lead La Liga by a single point from the season’s surprise package, Real Sociedad, also booked their ticket to the Champions League knockout stage with a composed 2-0 win against RB Salzburg in Austria.

Diego Simeone’s side go into the last-16 draw as Group A runners-up behind reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Zidane said he had been impressed by Atletico this season. “They are favourites and they demonstrate that every time they take the pitch,” the Frenchman said. “They have always been highly competitive, and right now they are top of the pile.”