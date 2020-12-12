Pakistan gets Bronze Level Certification of coaching education

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been awarded Bronze Level Certification of its Coaching Education System from the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

This honour is being enjoyed by a few countries in Asia. It is for the first time in the country’s history that the PTF has been awarded Bronze Level Certification that has placed Pakistan amongst a select group of countries.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF Management expressed their delight on the announcement that the PTF has been officially certified by the ITF and recognized at Bronze Level among world tennis nations.

In conveying his congratulations, the PTF president said: “Coaches Education Systems are an integral part of tennis development and the ITF has established specific, stringent criteria for nations to be evaluated for certification. It was an arduous task, spanning over three years, for the PTF team, led by National Development Director Asim Shafik to ensure meeting many requirements to the satisfaction of the ITF. It is a moment of immense pleasure and pride for us.”

The Bronze Level Certification officially allows the PTF to conduct courses at the CBI Level (Coaching for Beginners & Intermediate players) as well as ITF Play Tennis courses, and have the right to issue ITF Certification to successful candidates. Till now, candidates desirous of this certification had to travel to the ITF-authorized countries, or await ITF Tutors to visit Pakistan for taking their exams.