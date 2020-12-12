Abrar pushes Sindh closer to QT 2nd XI title

KARACHI: Sindh consolidated their tournament victory chances courtesy a nine-wicket haul by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed that helped them attain a 68-run lead over Balochistan on day two of the tenth and final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at KCCA Stadium on Friday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 15 without loss, Balochistan were dismissed for 211 runs with Abrar taking 9-98 in 35.2 overs.

Abdul Rehman Muzammil top-scored with 75 off 176 balls for Balochistan (four fours, one six). Abdul Wahid Bangalzai made 45 runs.

After gaining a 68-run first innings lead, Sindh were 48-2 at stumps in their second innings, for a 116-run overall lead.

Here at the TMC Ground, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 190 for four, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got all out for 264 in 74.4 overs. Ashfaq Ahmed top-scored with 85 runs off 159 balls (five fours). Off-spinner Mubasir Khan took six wickets for 84 runs.

Northern were then rescued by a blazing unbeaten 135 by fast bowler Ahmed Jamal (109 balls, seven fours, nine sixes) as they ended day two at 279 for eight in their second innings after 67 overs of batting. Shoaib Ahmed made 46 runs; Asif Afridi took four wickets while Mohammad Imran claimed three.

Northern will resume their second innings with a 188-run lead.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, resuming at their first innings at 98 for four, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 278 runs in 73.1 overs. Ali Usman, who took eight wickets in Central Punjab’s first innings, top-scored with a run-a-ball 74 that included 10 fours and three sixes. Anas Mustafa made 60 runs.

Central Punjab, who had conceded a 76-run first innings lead, ended day two at 171 for three in their second innings. Imran Dogar scored 56 runs. Irfan Khan was batting on 41 when stumps were drawn for the day with Central Punjab 95 runs ahead in their second innings with seven wickets in hand.