Sindh hit rock bottom with another batting collapse

KARACHI: Off-spinner Sajid Khan finished with a match haul of 8-115 to enable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to surge to the summit when they demolished Sindh by an innings and 37 runs on the fourth and final day of their seventh round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the SBP Ground on Friday.

Sajid, who had taken 3-66 in the first innings, snared 5-49 in 17.4 overs to dismiss Sindh for 148 in their second innings after they had resumed at 120-5. Sindh had conceded a 185-run lead.

Sajid was ably backed by medium pacer Mohammad Wasim who claimed 3-37, for match figures of 4-69.

Sindh batsmen continued to underperform which resulted in their downfall yet again. They, with just 66 points, have hit rock bottom.

Saud Shakeel, who was batting on 50 on Thursday, failed to add to his total.

Sindh had scored 229 in their first innings. In response, KP piled up 414.

The fourth win helped KP displace Northern from the top spot as they now lead the table with 117 points, 13 points clear of Northern.

Here at the National Stadium, Southern Punjab jumped to the third spot with 103 points after inflicting a crushing 205-run defeat on Balochistan, who tasted third defeat and are now at the fifth place with 74 points.

Chasing a tough target of 405, Balochistan resumed their second innings at 112-2 and were skittled out for 199 in 55.4 overs. Imran Farhat, who was batting on 63, fought bravely but fell after scoring 84 off 120 balls.

The former Test opener, playing his last first-class season, smacked 11 fours. He added 108 for the third wicket association with Akbar-ur-Rehman, who chipped in with 57 off 103 balls, striking four fours.

Ayaz Tasawwar remained not out on 25 off 27 balls, smacking two fours and one six. Left-arm medium pacer Zia-ul-Haq produced his career-best figures of 7-35, for 8-65 match haul. Aamer Yamin, who has played for Pakistan, got 2-50, for 8-97 match figures. He did not take any wicket on Friday. Southern Punjab scored 256 and 312. Balochistan had accumulated 164 in the first innings.