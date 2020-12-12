Greens beat Whites in intra-squad match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah Afridi took six wickets as Pakistan Greens Friday won intra-squad match against Pakistan Whites courtesy to revised target in Queenstown (New Zealand).
Batting first, Greens scored 150-8 in 20 overs with Mohammad Hafeez (48) and Babar Azam (40) being the main scorers.
Whites were given a revised target of 175 runs but they reached 160-8 with Zeeshan Malik (50), Haider Ali (45) and Abdullah Shafiq (35) playing well.
Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim grabbed two wickets each for Greens.