Greens beat Whites in intra-squad match

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah Afridi took six wickets as Pakistan Greens Friday won intra-squad match against Pakistan Whites courtesy to revised target in Queenstown (New Zealand).

Batting first, Greens scored 150-8 in 20 overs with Mohammad Hafeez (48) and Babar Azam (40) being the main scorers.

Whites were given a revised target of 175 runs but they reached 160-8 with Zeeshan Malik (50), Haider Ali (45) and Abdullah Shafiq (35) playing well.

Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim grabbed two wickets each for Greens.