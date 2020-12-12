PCB not to include India series in FTP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to include series with India in their next Future Tours Programme (FTP).

The neighbouring country will also be excluded from owning any media rights.

According to reports, PCB has started chalking out plans for their upcoming FTP cycle of 2023-2027.

Pakistan used to leave the series window empty in the FTP cycles.

However, given the non-cooperation from the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the PCB has now taken a decision to exclude India from its future series plan, reported Geo TV.

PCB has repeatedly asked India to keep politics aside but the Indian board is not ready to play a series with Pakistan on the instructions of the Modi-led government.